Rubio's Panama Canal Concerns: A Strategic Standoff?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced his concerns regarding the strategic significance of the Panama Canal amid growing Chinese influence. In a recent interview, Rubio expressed fears over a Hong Kong-based company's control, which could allow China to disrupt operations if a conflict arises with the U.S.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Central America, Rubio echoed President Trump's previous allegations that Panama had broken promises concerning the canal's control. Despite the Panamanian government's denials, both Rubio and Trump have highlighted the canal as a critical national security concern.

While Rubio refrained from repeating promises to regain control of the canal, he emphasized the necessity for the U.S. to address these risks. Critics of Trump's approach have raised concerns about modern-day imperialism, pointing to potential geopolitical consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)