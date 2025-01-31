Constructive Debate Key to Empowering Women in Parliament: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday highlighted the necessity for constructive debates in Parliament, urging an end to disruptions and a focus on meaningful discussions. His remarks came before the Budget session, stressing the need for a cooperative opposition to aid the legislative process.

Speaking at the 33rd Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Dhankhar hailed the recent reservation for women in legislatures as a historic achievement. He emphasized that empowering women is crucial for India's progress and called for regulatory measures to channel increased aspirations.

Dhankhar also urged the NCW to avoid sensationalism, emphasizing strength through understanding limitations. He praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her exemplar role and stressed that India's journey to development hinges on women's contributions, noting the ongoing challenges women face in workplaces and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)