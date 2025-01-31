Left Menu

Constructive Debate Key to Empowering Women in Parliament: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of constructive debate in Parliament, lauding women's reservation as a milestone. He urged for informed dialogues over disruptions and highlighted challenges in women's empowerment. Dhankhar underscored the need for genuine gender equality and praised strides in women-led development in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:20 IST
Constructive Debate Key to Empowering Women in Parliament: VP Dhankhar
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday highlighted the necessity for constructive debates in Parliament, urging an end to disruptions and a focus on meaningful discussions. His remarks came before the Budget session, stressing the need for a cooperative opposition to aid the legislative process.

Speaking at the 33rd Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Dhankhar hailed the recent reservation for women in legislatures as a historic achievement. He emphasized that empowering women is crucial for India's progress and called for regulatory measures to channel increased aspirations.

Dhankhar also urged the NCW to avoid sensationalism, emphasizing strength through understanding limitations. He praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her exemplar role and stressed that India's journey to development hinges on women's contributions, noting the ongoing challenges women face in workplaces and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025