Modi Foresees Thriving Indian Future with Historic Budget Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi anticipates a transformative Budget session with no foreign interference for the first time since 2014. Emphasizing development and empowerment, Modi underscores innovation, inclusion, and investment. The session is set to enact historic legislation, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat' and fostering youth participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:50 IST
Modi Foresees Thriving Indian Future with Historic Budget Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a first since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted no foreign attempts to disrupt India ahead of the Parliament's Budget session. He highlighted that previous sessions had been marred by external influence attempts, but this year stands apart.

With optimism, Modi predicted that the upcoming session would instill confidence to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He revealed the government's focus on innovation, inclusion, and investment to drive economic progress, alongside important bills to empower women and promote equality.

Modi emphasized the importance of youth involvement, calling the session a 'golden opportunity' for young MPs. Stressing 'Reform, Perform and Transform', he urged collaborative efforts for transformative public policy through public participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

