Myanmar's Crisis: Military Extends State of Emergency

Myanmar's ruling military has lengthened the state of emergency by another six months, a move reported by state media on Friday. This decision comes just one day before the four-year anniversary of the coup that ended ten years of fragile democracy in the nation.

The political upheaval has morphed into a civil war following the military's toppling of the democratically elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Despite criticism labeling the proposed elections as a mere facade to maintain military influence, the junta insists that stability and peace are crucial for a fair electoral process, as stated by MRTV on Telegram.

There is still no confirmed date for the election, yet the military persists with their plans amid widespread conflict and a crumbling economy. An estimated three million people have been displaced, and humanitarian needs are urgent. The opposition vows to contest the elections, urging international bodies not to validate the results, as they believe it does not represent the people's will.

(With inputs from agencies.)