Myanmar's Crisis: Military Extends State of Emergency

Myanmar's military has extended the state of emergency by six months, marking the fourth anniversary of their coup. Amidst ongoing civil strife and economic distress, the junta plans to hold elections criticized as illegitimate. Humanitarian crises persist, with calls for dialogue to resolve the situation.

Updated: 31-01-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar's ruling military has lengthened the state of emergency by another six months, a move reported by state media on Friday. This decision comes just one day before the four-year anniversary of the coup that ended ten years of fragile democracy in the nation.

The political upheaval has morphed into a civil war following the military's toppling of the democratically elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Despite criticism labeling the proposed elections as a mere facade to maintain military influence, the junta insists that stability and peace are crucial for a fair electoral process, as stated by MRTV on Telegram.

There is still no confirmed date for the election, yet the military persists with their plans amid widespread conflict and a crumbling economy. An estimated three million people have been displaced, and humanitarian needs are urgent. The opposition vows to contest the elections, urging international bodies not to validate the results, as they believe it does not represent the people's will.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

