Delhi Households Reap Economic Benefits of AAP's Welfare Schemes

In Delhi, the AAP government's welfare schemes save an average household Rs 25,000 monthly. If re-elected, new initiatives could add Rs 10,000 more. Arvind Kejriwal emphasized this during the launch of 'Bachat Patra', comparing AAP's approach with BJP's, criticizing their fiscal priorities ahead of Delhi polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:56 IST
In a significant economic boost for Delhi's residents, the AAP government announced that households save an average of Rs 25,000 monthly due to its welfare schemes. Party leader Arvind Kejriwal promised further savings if re-elected, projecting an additional Rs 10,000 through fresh initiatives.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Bachat Patra' campaign, Kejriwal highlighted the financial advantages under his leadership. He encouraged citizens to document their savings through AAP's free welfare initiatives, emphasizing how these policies distinguish AAP's economic measures from those of the BJP.

With Delhi elections approaching, Kejriwal accused the BJP of misusing public funds for corporate allies while assuring that the AAP's budget focuses on public welfare. Voters will decide as Delhi heads to the polls on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

