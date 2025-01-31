Delhi Households Reap Economic Benefits of AAP's Welfare Schemes

In a significant economic boost for Delhi's residents, the AAP government announced that households save an average of Rs 25,000 monthly due to its welfare schemes. Party leader Arvind Kejriwal promised further savings if re-elected, projecting an additional Rs 10,000 through fresh initiatives.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Bachat Patra' campaign, Kejriwal highlighted the financial advantages under his leadership. He encouraged citizens to document their savings through AAP's free welfare initiatives, emphasizing how these policies distinguish AAP's economic measures from those of the BJP.

With Delhi elections approaching, Kejriwal accused the BJP of misusing public funds for corporate allies while assuring that the AAP's budget focuses on public welfare. Voters will decide as Delhi heads to the polls on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)