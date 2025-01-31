Left Menu

Parliamentary Politics: Debates, Decisions and Delays Loom Over India's Legislative Session

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien critiques the absence of a Deputy Speaker and highlights women's representation among political parties. He questions if the opposition will push for another impeachment motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, while Parliament's slow legislative process and debates on women's achievements remain key topics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:30 IST
Parliamentary Politics: Debates, Decisions and Delays Loom Over India's Legislative Session
Derek O'Brien Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has criticized the persistent absence of a Deputy Speaker, suggesting the role may remain unfilled during the current Budget session. His words come amid speculation about whether the opposition will pursue another impeachment attempt against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a blog post coinciding with the Budget session's commencement, O'Brien underscored the significant media focus expected on speeches by President Droupadi Murmu and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Notably, O'Brien highlighted that the Trinamool Congress boasts the highest percentage of female lawmakers among major political parties.

Further, he suggested that parliamentary operations may proceed with limited scrutiny, given the decreasing trend in legislative review by committees. Amidst these political maneuvers, O'Brien put forth a rhetorical question about public attention, hinting at broader societal issues yet to be addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025