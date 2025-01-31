Parliamentary Politics: Debates, Decisions and Delays Loom Over India's Legislative Session
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien critiques the absence of a Deputy Speaker and highlights women's representation among political parties. He questions if the opposition will push for another impeachment motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, while Parliament's slow legislative process and debates on women's achievements remain key topics.
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has criticized the persistent absence of a Deputy Speaker, suggesting the role may remain unfilled during the current Budget session. His words come amid speculation about whether the opposition will pursue another impeachment attempt against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
In a blog post coinciding with the Budget session's commencement, O'Brien underscored the significant media focus expected on speeches by President Droupadi Murmu and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Notably, O'Brien highlighted that the Trinamool Congress boasts the highest percentage of female lawmakers among major political parties.
Further, he suggested that parliamentary operations may proceed with limited scrutiny, given the decreasing trend in legislative review by committees. Amidst these political maneuvers, O'Brien put forth a rhetorical question about public attention, hinting at broader societal issues yet to be addressed.
