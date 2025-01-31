Congress Leaders Criticized for Comments on President Murmu's Parliamentary Speech

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has criticized Congress leaders for comments they made regarding President Droupadi Murmu's recent address to Parliament, calling the remarks disrespectful to the esteemed office.

In a statement released on Friday, the President's office suggested that a lack of understanding of Indian idiomatic expressions may have contributed to the Congress leaders forming incorrect impressions.

Controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media featuring Sonia Gandhi discussing the President's speech, where she allegedly commented on the President's fatigue, a sentiment firmly denied by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)