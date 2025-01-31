India: A Beacon of Global Stability and Cooperation

Amidst a backdrop of global instability, India is positioning itself as a beacon of economic, social, and political stability, according to President Droupadi Murmu. In her address to Parliament, she articulated the world's growing trust in India's strength and policies.

President Murmu highlighted India's active participation in key international groupings like Quad, BRICS, and G20, citing the G20 Summit and Delhi Declaration as testaments to India's diplomatic achievements. She also underscored India's advocacy for the Global South at various international summits, including the India-ASEAN and India-CARICOM summits.

Additionally, Murmu noted India's recent hosting of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the opening of new embassies as part of efforts to enhance ties with the Indian diaspora. She emphasized India's commitment to global aid and digital infrastructure sharing, reinforcing its image as a 'Vishwa Bandhu'.

(With inputs from agencies.)