Modi Criticizes AAP: Calls for 'Double-Engine Government'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly hindering Delhi's development by misusing the city's resources for political gains. He urged voters to support a 'double-engine government' to boost progress and promised strict action against corruption under a BJP governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, accusing the party of obstructing Delhi's development while exploiting the capital's resources for its political benefit.

Speaking at a public rally in Dwarka, Modi presented the newly opened Yashobhoomi convention centre as an illustration of the BJP's vision for a modern Delhi.

Modi accused AAP of using Delhi as a 'political ATM' and urged citizens to support a 'double-engine government' under BJP's leadership to ensure progress and a stricter crackdown on corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

