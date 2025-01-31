Modi Criticizes AAP: Calls for 'Double-Engine Government'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly hindering Delhi's development by misusing the city's resources for political gains. He urged voters to support a 'double-engine government' to boost progress and promised strict action against corruption under a BJP governance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, accusing the party of obstructing Delhi's development while exploiting the capital's resources for its political benefit.
Speaking at a public rally in Dwarka, Modi presented the newly opened Yashobhoomi convention centre as an illustration of the BJP's vision for a modern Delhi.
Modi accused AAP of using Delhi as a 'political ATM' and urged citizens to support a 'double-engine government' under BJP's leadership to ensure progress and a stricter crackdown on corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
