KCR Targets Congress Credibility Ahead of State Elections

Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao criticizes the Congress government for losing credibility within a year, expressing confidence in BRS's return to power. He cites a report indicating a revenue drop and accuses Congress of neglecting Muslim issues. BRS plans a rally to highlight these alleged failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:44 IST
Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, claiming it lost its credibility within a year of its tenure. Speaking to party workers at Erravalli, KCR confidently predicted a BRS comeback in the upcoming assembly elections.

The BRS leader announced plans for a significant public rally at the end of February to showcase the alleged shortcomings of the current state administration. He supported his claims by referencing a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, indicating a dramatic revenue drop of Rs 13,000 crore, warning of a possible financial crisis.

KCR further accused the Congress of using Muslims as a 'vote bank' without offering them substantial benefits. Pointing out a recent social media survey by the Congress, where 70% of respondents favored BRS, KCR maintained his observation of the political landscape, hinting at upcoming strategic moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

