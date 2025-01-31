KCR Targets Congress Credibility Ahead of State Elections

Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, claiming it lost its credibility within a year of its tenure. Speaking to party workers at Erravalli, KCR confidently predicted a BRS comeback in the upcoming assembly elections.

The BRS leader announced plans for a significant public rally at the end of February to showcase the alleged shortcomings of the current state administration. He supported his claims by referencing a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, indicating a dramatic revenue drop of Rs 13,000 crore, warning of a possible financial crisis.

KCR further accused the Congress of using Muslims as a 'vote bank' without offering them substantial benefits. Pointing out a recent social media survey by the Congress, where 70% of respondents favored BRS, KCR maintained his observation of the political landscape, hinting at upcoming strategic moves.

