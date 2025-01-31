Political Firestorm: Congress Accused of Insulting Tribal President

In a recent political controversy, former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren has strongly rebuked the Congress party, accusing it of disrespecting tribal communities and women. The backlash arose after a comment made by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi regarding President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament.

Soren noted the Congress's apparent difficulty in accepting a tribal woman in the prestigious role of President. He lamented what he interpreted as an insult to both tribal society and all women, expressing these concerns on social media.

Reacting to the accusation, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended her mother, citing media misrepresentation of Sonia's words and reaffirming her respect for President Murmu.

