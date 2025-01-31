Trinamool Congress Worker Shot Dead in Naihati: Manhunt Underway
A Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead in Naihati, West Bengal. Santosh Yadav was targeted by unidentified assailants, sustaining a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Despite fighting back, he succumbed to his injuries. Police are currently investigating and conducting a manhunt to apprehend the culprits.
A Trinamool Congress worker was fatally shot in Naihati, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Friday afternoon, according to the police.
The victim, Santosh Yadav, succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head at the scene. Following an initial gunfire exchange, Yadav disarmed one assailant but was overpowered by others who shot him multiple times.
Efforts to save Yadav were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Naihati State General Hospital. Authorities have initiated a manhunt for the attackers, as the investigation intensifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
