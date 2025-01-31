The Gulf Renaming Controversy: A New Wave in U.S. Corporate Language
Chevron referred to the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America' in its fourth-quarter press release, echoing President Trump's order to rename the basin. Although Google plans to update the name on U.S. platforms, Mexican President Sheinbaum criticized the change. Other companies, like Shell and Hess, retained the original name.
In a move aligning with President Donald Trump's recent executive orders, Chevron has begun referring to the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America.' This rechristening appeared in their fourth-quarter press release, suggesting a shift in corporate language.
The change comes as part of a broader initiative by the Trump administration, which directed officials to rename the ocean basin. Google Maps is set to adopt the new name pending its update in the U.S. Geographic Names System, although this alteration will be visible only within the United States.
However, the decision has drawn criticism. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum labeled Google's planned modification as a mistake. Meanwhile, other energy companies like Hess and Shell stuck with the traditional nomenclature in their own earnings reports, and Exxon Mobil chose not to mention the gulf at all.
(With inputs from agencies.)
