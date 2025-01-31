Political Spar Amid Union Budget: Puri and Congress Clash Over Sonia's Comments

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday launched a scathing critique of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi following her remarks about President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of Parliament.

Puri condemned Gandhi's comments about the 'first tribal President', suggesting they were disrespectful. He questioned her choice of words, arguing that such statements from Congress reflected poorly on the party's leadership.

In response to the criticism, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended her mother's comments, claiming they were misrepresented by the media and accused BJP of politicizing the issue. The exchange comes as Parliament prepares for the Union Budget announcement.

