Lula's Political Tightrope: Navigating Brazil's Congressional Struggles

Brazilian President Lula da Silva faces a challenging political landscape as Congress elects leaders promising tight budget control. With declining approval and fiscal pressures, Lula aims to fulfill electoral promises amidst a strong legislature. Key concerns include tax reforms and securing legislative support.

Updated: 31-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:34 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is entering a tense phase of governance, with Congress set to elect leaders who aim to maintain stringent control over the federal budget. Hugo Motta and Davi Alcolumbre are poised to gain pivotal roles in the House and Senate, backed by bipartisan support.

Lula's administration faces growing challenges, with his approval ratings dipping to 47%. Investors and voters alike express concern over his fiscal policies. A recent poll highlighted this drop, coinciding with Lula's preparations to run for another term in 2026. The political climate demands careful navigation.

The president's ambitions to reform the tax system, by exempting lower-income earners from taxes and increasing taxes on the wealthy, face uncertain support in Congress. The potential need to negotiate with influential lawmakers like Alcolumbre adds complexity to Lula's legislative strategy.

