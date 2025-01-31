Left Menu

Modi & Trump: Strengthening Ties with a Crucial Visit

India and the US are finalizing an early visit for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, strengthening their comprehensive global strategic partnership. After a phone call between Modi and President Trump, the proposed visit focuses on enhancing cooperation in trade, energy, and defense sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:09 IST
Modi & Trump: Strengthening Ties with a Crucial Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States are coordinating for an 'early' visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington to further their global strategic partnership. This decision follows a productive phone call between Modi and US President Donald Trump, during which both leaders emphasized a 'trusted' bilateral relationship aimed at reinforcing cooperation in trade, energy, and defense sectors.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that dialogues on the visit are ongoing, though he refrained from disclosing specific dates. Initial plans considered a timeframe between February 12 and 14; however, no final decision has yet been reached. Modi is already scheduled to travel to Paris for the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit on February 10 and 11.

A February visit would make Modi one of the few leaders to meet Trump shortly after the new administration commenced its second term. Despite concerns over US tariffs and immigration policies, Jaiswal affirmed strength in India-US cooperation, particularly regarding migration and mobility, while highlighting the emphasis on legal migration pathways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025