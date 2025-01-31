Modi & Trump: Strengthening Ties with a Crucial Visit

India and the United States are coordinating for an 'early' visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington to further their global strategic partnership. This decision follows a productive phone call between Modi and US President Donald Trump, during which both leaders emphasized a 'trusted' bilateral relationship aimed at reinforcing cooperation in trade, energy, and defense sectors.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that dialogues on the visit are ongoing, though he refrained from disclosing specific dates. Initial plans considered a timeframe between February 12 and 14; however, no final decision has yet been reached. Modi is already scheduled to travel to Paris for the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit on February 10 and 11.

A February visit would make Modi one of the few leaders to meet Trump shortly after the new administration commenced its second term. Despite concerns over US tariffs and immigration policies, Jaiswal affirmed strength in India-US cooperation, particularly regarding migration and mobility, while highlighting the emphasis on legal migration pathways.

(With inputs from agencies.)