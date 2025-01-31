Left Menu

A Bullet Train Tale: Gadkari's Vision for a Transformed Delhi

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has promised to transform Delhi if the BJP wins the upcoming elections. Prioritizing rapid development, pollution reduction, and infrastructure projects, he aims to rejuvenate the city through sustainable practices and efficient governance, pledging a cleaner and more developed capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:18 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday expressed his commitment to drastically transform Delhi's landscape should the BJP come to power following the February 5 elections.

Speaking at a rally in Shalimar Bagh, the BJP leader stated the party intends not just to change the government but to reshape the national capital. Gadkari drew parallels between BJP leadership and accelerated progress, likening their potential governance to the speed of a bullet train.

Addressing the capital's severe air pollution, Gadkari outlined plans for a pollution-free city within five years. Citing transportation as a key issue, he highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects and waste management initiatives, reaffirming the BJP's dedication to sustainable development, efficient administration, and ecological balance in Delhi.

