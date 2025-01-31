Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi and Kejriwal: 'Cowards and Corrupt'
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for being 'cowards and corrupt.' She accused them of avoiding responsibility and not addressing public issues, while promoting divisive politics. Gandhi urged voters to support the Congress, highlighting the party's past achievements.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce critique, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, labeling them 'cowards and corrupt' at a public meeting in Mustafabad.
Gandhi asserted that both leaders evade accountability and focus more on blame games rather than addressing essential public issues. She emphasized the need to shift focus from divisive rhetoric to real concerns like infrastructure and education.
With the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Gandhi rallied support for Congress, underscoring achievements of past administrations and urging voters to elect party candidate Ali Mehdi. She condemned BJP and AAP for their centralized, undemocratic functioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
