Gadkari Promises Bullet-Train Progress for Delhi

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has vowed to transform Delhi into a clean, developed city if the BJP assumes power. He outlined plans to tackle pollution, improve infrastructure, and shift farmers towards bio-CNG production, emphasizing the party's commitment to ethics, economy, ecology, and efficient governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:02 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari has pledged to revolutionize Delhi's development if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the upcoming elections in the national capital. During an address in Shalimar Bagh, Gadkari emphasized the party's vision of accelerating the city's progress akin to a bullet train.

Gadkari highlighted the severe pollution issues plaguing Delhi, attributing 40% of the air quality problems to transportation and fossil fuels, areas under his ministerial domain. He acknowledged his department's role in the pollution crisis and committed to leveraging the Centre's resources to mitigate it, including using landfill waste in road construction.

Moreover, Gadkari reiterated the BJP's commitment to ethical governance and infrastructural progress by allocating massive funds for expressways and rejuvenating the Yamuna. He partly blamed the delay in river clean-up on the local government's failure to contribute its share, further advocating for a sustainable shift towards bio-CNG and away from diesel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

