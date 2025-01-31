Simultaneous Polls: A Tug-of-War in Parliament
Parliamentary panel discussions on simultaneous polls have sparked debates. Opposition members demand transparency, clashing with current procedural norms. Diverse stakeholders, including governmental and academic bodies, are consulted. The initiative aims to boost development, though critics argue it challenges federalism. The committee may seek an extension for further deliberation.
The parliamentary panel considering bills for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is facing contention. Former chief justices, political entities, and governmental bodies are listed as stakeholders to be reached out for their input.
In a meeting marked by sharp exchanges, opposition members argued for receiving verbatim reports of proceedings. Panel chair PP Chaudhary pointed out such requests conflict with standard committee rules, yet MPs like DMK's P Wilson and Congress' Manish Tewari held firm on their stance.
The committee, which plans to consult a wide range of stakeholders including academic and media organizations, aims to rally public opinion. This contentious drive, criticized by some opposition parties as against federalism, may see the committee's tenure extended beyond the current session.
