Shockwaves in Shiv Sena: Missing Leader's Body Found in Gujarat

The body of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi, missing since January 20, was discovered in his car's trunk in Gujarat. A detailed investigation is underway, with evidence pointing to a meticulously planned crime. Four people have been arrested, and further arrests are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi has taken a grim turn. His body was discovered on Friday in the trunk of his car, discarded at a deserted quarry in Bhilad, Gujarat. Dhodi had vanished from Maharashtra's Palghar district last month.

Police authorities, including Superintendent Balasaheb Patil, revealed the killing was executed with precise planning and reconnaissance. The victim's car was submerged in a water-filled pit, making it challenging to trace. A technical breakthrough in the investigation led to the arrest of four suspects.

The case has sparked outrage among the deceased's family, with Dhodi's son, Akash, demanding harsh action against both the accused and alleged negligent police personnel. Family accusations have also pointed towards familial ties and illicit activities as potential motives behind the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

