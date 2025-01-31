Shockwaves in Shiv Sena: Missing Leader's Body Found in Gujarat

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi has taken a grim turn. His body was discovered on Friday in the trunk of his car, discarded at a deserted quarry in Bhilad, Gujarat. Dhodi had vanished from Maharashtra's Palghar district last month.

Police authorities, including Superintendent Balasaheb Patil, revealed the killing was executed with precise planning and reconnaissance. The victim's car was submerged in a water-filled pit, making it challenging to trace. A technical breakthrough in the investigation led to the arrest of four suspects.

The case has sparked outrage among the deceased's family, with Dhodi's son, Akash, demanding harsh action against both the accused and alleged negligent police personnel. Family accusations have also pointed towards familial ties and illicit activities as potential motives behind the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)