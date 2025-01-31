China's Growing Influence in Panama Canal Raises Security Concerns

The United States is expressing growing concern over China's influence around the Panama Canal, viewing it as a national security issue that requires urgent attention. This sentiment was echoed by U.S. Special Envoy for Latin America, Mauricio Claver-Carone, ahead of U.S. top diplomat Marco Rubio's visit to Panama.

Marco Rubio's visit marks his first foreign trip, highlighting the importance of the issue. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino, marking the first direct talks between the two countries since former President Donald Trump threatened to take control of the canal.

Additionally, Rubio's tour will include stops in El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic to address migration issues. Claver-Carone emphasized that while President Mulino is not at fault, previous administrations allowed China's influence to grow, posing a significant security threat to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)