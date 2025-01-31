Left Menu

China's Growing Influence in Panama Canal Raises Security Concerns

The U.S. and Panama are apprehensive about China's presence around the Panama Canal, citing national security concerns. The issue will be a focus during U.S. top diplomat Marco Rubio's visit, where he will meet Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino and discuss regional migration issues.

The United States is expressing growing concern over China's influence around the Panama Canal, viewing it as a national security issue that requires urgent attention. This sentiment was echoed by U.S. Special Envoy for Latin America, Mauricio Claver-Carone, ahead of U.S. top diplomat Marco Rubio's visit to Panama.

Marco Rubio's visit marks his first foreign trip, highlighting the importance of the issue. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino, marking the first direct talks between the two countries since former President Donald Trump threatened to take control of the canal.

Additionally, Rubio's tour will include stops in El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic to address migration issues. Claver-Carone emphasized that while President Mulino is not at fault, previous administrations allowed China's influence to grow, posing a significant security threat to the region.

