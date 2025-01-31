Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Launches Scathing Critique on Modi and Kejriwal

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, labeling both as 'cowards and corrupt.' Emphasizing responsibility evasion by both leaders, she urged voters to consider who truly addresses public issues. She advocated for Congress, citing achievements under Sheila Dikshit's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:33 IST
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra castigated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, labeling them as 'cowards and corrupt.' Gandhi asserted that the two leaders evade responsibility and focus on self-interest rather than public concerns.

Addressing a public meeting in Mustafabad, which has a history of communal unrest, Gandhi accused the BJP of playing divisive politics while questioning the AAP's credibility. She accused both parties of steering conversations away from crucial issues like education, infrastructure, and employment.

Gandhi also highlighted accomplishments from the Congress era under Sheila Dikshit's governance in Delhi, urging voters to consider these achievements when voting in the upcoming assembly elections. She called for a thoughtful selection at the polls, citing concerns over the state of India's economy and governance under Modi and Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

