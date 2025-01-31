Priyanka Gandhi Launches Scathing Critique on Modi and Kejriwal
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, labeling both as 'cowards and corrupt.' Emphasizing responsibility evasion by both leaders, she urged voters to consider who truly addresses public issues. She advocated for Congress, citing achievements under Sheila Dikshit's leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce critique, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra castigated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, labeling them as 'cowards and corrupt.' Gandhi asserted that the two leaders evade responsibility and focus on self-interest rather than public concerns.
Addressing a public meeting in Mustafabad, which has a history of communal unrest, Gandhi accused the BJP of playing divisive politics while questioning the AAP's credibility. She accused both parties of steering conversations away from crucial issues like education, infrastructure, and employment.
Gandhi also highlighted accomplishments from the Congress era under Sheila Dikshit's governance in Delhi, urging voters to consider these achievements when voting in the upcoming assembly elections. She called for a thoughtful selection at the polls, citing concerns over the state of India's economy and governance under Modi and Kejriwal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Giuliani Settles Defamation Case with Georgia Election Workers
BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra Part - I' For Delhi 2025 Assembly Election
Manish Sisodia's Assets Surge Ahead of Delhi Elections
Crypto Champions: Steering U.S. Policy Amid Trump's Selections
Delhi Assembly Elections: Abhishek Dutt Confident Amid Kejriwal's Metro Proposal