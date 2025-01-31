Haryana's Water Politics: Kejriwal and Saini Clash

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has accused Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, of defaming his birthplace by claiming that Haryana supplied polluted water to Delhi. Saini made these remarks during a public meeting in Timarpur, supporting BJP candidate Surya Prakash Khatri.

Saini criticized Kejriwal for not fulfilling his promise of cleaning the Yamuna River and misleading the public with false accusations against Haryana. He argued that Kejriwal's claims were an attempt to divert attention from his own governance failures in Delhi.

The dispute, which involves water quality issues between Haryana and Delhi, has intensified as Delhi's Assembly elections approach. Saini highlighted measures taken by Haryana for clean water supply but blamed Delhi's mismanagement for pollution issues, challenging Kejriwal's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)