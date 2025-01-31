Left Menu

Haryana's Water Politics: Kejriwal and Saini Clash

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for alleging that Haryana supplied contaminated water to Delhi. Saini accused Kejriwal of engaging in misleading politics to hide his own failures, while emphasizing Haryana's provision of clean water supply. This controversy arises amid upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:45 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has accused Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, of defaming his birthplace by claiming that Haryana supplied polluted water to Delhi. Saini made these remarks during a public meeting in Timarpur, supporting BJP candidate Surya Prakash Khatri.

Saini criticized Kejriwal for not fulfilling his promise of cleaning the Yamuna River and misleading the public with false accusations against Haryana. He argued that Kejriwal's claims were an attempt to divert attention from his own governance failures in Delhi.

The dispute, which involves water quality issues between Haryana and Delhi, has intensified as Delhi's Assembly elections approach. Saini highlighted measures taken by Haryana for clean water supply but blamed Delhi's mismanagement for pollution issues, challenging Kejriwal's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

