Migration Bill Sparks Election Controversy in Germany
Germany's parliament narrowly rejected a bill proposing stricter migration rules, sparking controversy over opposition leader Friedrich Merz's approach and his party's stance toward the far-right. The rejection amplifies divisions among major parties ahead of Germany's elections, with Merz trying to gain support by pushing a tough migration stance.
Merz's push for tighter controls comes as Germany heads toward elections, with his Union bloc's tougher migration approach sparking a heated debate.
The rejected bill underscores divisions among Germany's major parties, highlighting the contentious role of the far-right in legislative processes and its implications for the country's political future.
