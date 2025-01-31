Migration Bill Sparks Election Controversy in Germany

Germany's parliament narrowly voted down a proposed bill for stricter migration rules, stoking controversy over Friedrich Merz's stance and the broader political landscape.

Merz's push for tighter controls comes as Germany heads toward elections, with his Union bloc's tougher migration approach sparking a heated debate.

The rejected bill underscores divisions among Germany's major parties, highlighting the contentious role of the far-right in legislative processes and its implications for the country's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)