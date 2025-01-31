Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Contentious Budget Session

With the Budget Session in Parliament commencing, the Congress is set to address pertinent issues like inflation, unemployment, the Maha Kumbh stampede, and disrespect towards B R Ambedkar. The INDIA bloc is poised to present a united front, voicing concerns over alleged mismanagement by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:54 IST
Congress Gears Up for Contentious Budget Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Parliament's Budget Session begins, the Congress party has announced its intention to confront significant issues including inflation, unemployment, and the recent Maha Kumbh stampede during the proceedings. Additionally, the party aims to address claims of an insult to B R Ambedkar.

The announcement came following a strategy meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence where prominent Congress leaders gathered to discuss the session's agenda. The opposition's INDIA bloc, including allies from Trinamool Congress, RSP, and others, expressed unity in raising these pressing matters.

During the session, demands are expected for discussions on issues like the alleged misconduct at the Maha Kumbh event and the political influence seen in such gatherings. Compounding concerns, the agenda includes numerous Bills such as the Waqf and Banking Laws amendments, which are also slated for review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025