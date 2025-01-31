Congress Gears Up for Contentious Budget Session

As Parliament's Budget Session begins, the Congress party has announced its intention to confront significant issues including inflation, unemployment, and the recent Maha Kumbh stampede during the proceedings. Additionally, the party aims to address claims of an insult to B R Ambedkar.

The announcement came following a strategy meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence where prominent Congress leaders gathered to discuss the session's agenda. The opposition's INDIA bloc, including allies from Trinamool Congress, RSP, and others, expressed unity in raising these pressing matters.

During the session, demands are expected for discussions on issues like the alleged misconduct at the Maha Kumbh event and the political influence seen in such gatherings. Compounding concerns, the agenda includes numerous Bills such as the Waqf and Banking Laws amendments, which are also slated for review.

