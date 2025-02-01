Left Menu

Migration Bill Collapse Puts Merz's Chancellor Prospects at Risk

Friedrich Merz, a leading candidate for Germany's chancellorship, faced a setback as a migration bill he supported failed to pass, with 12 legislators from his own party rejecting it. This failure has raised questions about his leadership and the future stability of a conservative-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 01:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Friedrich Merz, once the frontrunner to become Germany's next chancellor, encountered a significant challenge when a migration bill he championed failed to pass, with 12 legislators from his own camp refusing to back it. This unexpected development just weeks before the national election questions his leadership capabilities.

Merz had initially sparked controversy by seeking support from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) to back the contentious bill. The AfD's involvement marks a departure from Germany's political norms, where centrist parties have traditionally united to prevent the far-right from gaining legislative influence.

This strategic misstep could impact Merz's electoral prospects, as the SPD and their Green partners continue to trail the conservatives in the polls. With the AfD gaining momentum after their recent parliamentary success, Merz's leadership is now under intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

