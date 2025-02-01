Belgium's New Coalition: A Political Shift Amidst Complicated Talks
After nearly eight months of negotiations, Belgium's political parties have agreed to form a broad coalition government led by N-VA leader Bart De Wever. Excluding the far-right Vlaams Belang party, the coalition includes Christian democrats, socialists, liberals, and centrists. Key issues addressed include budget cuts, tax hikes, and pension reforms.
Belgium's political landscape underwent a significant change as parties agreed on forming a wide-ranging coalition government, local sources reported on Friday. The extensive negotiations, lasting nearly eight months, followed the election success of the Flemish nationalist party N-VA.
The coalition is expected to be headed by N-VA leader Bart De Wever, who, at 54, is poised to become the next prime minister. This five-party coalition excludes the far-right Vlaams Belang, despite its surge in popularity in the recent elections, firmly retaining its anti-immigrant stance.
Belgium's government formations typically necessitate coalitions, but parties have continually sidelined Vlaams Belang due to its radical positions. The talks were prolonged by debates over crucial issues such as budget cuts, tax increases, and pension reforms, which De Wever sees as essential for bolstering Belgium's financial standing within the Eurozone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgium
- political
- coalition
- N-VA
- Bart De Wever
- Vlaams Belang
- election
- government
- EU
- federal
ALSO READ
Giuliani Settles Defamation Case with Georgia Election Workers
BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra Part - I' For Delhi 2025 Assembly Election
Manish Sisodia's Assets Surge Ahead of Delhi Elections
Crypto Champions: Steering U.S. Policy Amid Trump's Selections
Delhi Assembly Elections: Abhishek Dutt Confident Amid Kejriwal's Metro Proposal