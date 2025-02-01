Left Menu

Belgium's New Coalition: A Political Shift Amidst Complicated Talks

After nearly eight months of negotiations, Belgium's political parties have agreed to form a broad coalition government led by N-VA leader Bart De Wever. Excluding the far-right Vlaams Belang party, the coalition includes Christian democrats, socialists, liberals, and centrists. Key issues addressed include budget cuts, tax hikes, and pension reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 02:39 IST
Belgium's political landscape underwent a significant change as parties agreed on forming a wide-ranging coalition government, local sources reported on Friday. The extensive negotiations, lasting nearly eight months, followed the election success of the Flemish nationalist party N-VA.

The coalition is expected to be headed by N-VA leader Bart De Wever, who, at 54, is poised to become the next prime minister. This five-party coalition excludes the far-right Vlaams Belang, despite its surge in popularity in the recent elections, firmly retaining its anti-immigrant stance.

Belgium's government formations typically necessitate coalitions, but parties have continually sidelined Vlaams Belang due to its radical positions. The talks were prolonged by debates over crucial issues such as budget cuts, tax increases, and pension reforms, which De Wever sees as essential for bolstering Belgium's financial standing within the Eurozone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

