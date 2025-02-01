Security Concerns Loom Over Diego Garcia's Future

In a critical diplomatic engagement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of securing robust protections for a strategically significant U.S.-British military base on Diego Garcia. This call was made during discussions with Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam.

Britain recently negotiated a deal to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, retaining control of Diego Garcia under a 99-year lease. Despite this, new Mauritian leadership has raised concerns about it, and the agreement remains unratified.

The U.S., a key stakeholder using Diego Garcia for its military operations, is reviewing the deal. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed concerns about its impact on security, particularly amid worries over China's influence. The issue was not addressed in recent talks between Starmer and former President Donald Trump.

