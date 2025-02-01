Trump Acknowledges Tariff Costs Impact Consumers

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump conceded that the economic burden of tariffs might impact consumers. The president suggested that the implementation of tariffs might cause short-term disruptions.

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, Trump mentioned that he remains unfazed by potential financial market turbulence due to his tariff strategy.

Despite acknowledging these economic realities, the Republican leader reaffirmed his commitment to imposing tariffs starting February 1.

