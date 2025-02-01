Trump Acknowledges Tariff Costs Impact Consumers
U.S. President Donald Trump admitted that tariffs can pass costs to consumers. His plans to impose tariffs might cause short-term disruptions, but he expressed no concern about financial market reactions. The tariffs are set to be implemented on February 1.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 02:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump conceded that the economic burden of tariffs might impact consumers. The president suggested that the implementation of tariffs might cause short-term disruptions.
Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, Trump mentioned that he remains unfazed by potential financial market turbulence due to his tariff strategy.
Despite acknowledging these economic realities, the Republican leader reaffirmed his commitment to imposing tariffs starting February 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariffs
- consumers
- economy
- financial markets
- republican
- disruption
- Oval Office
- February 1
- trade
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption
Rotten Disruption: The Stink Bomb Incident at Paris-Maccabi Game
Chill Shrouds Uttar Pradesh: Fog Causes Disruption and Delay
Delhi Metro Disruption: Passenger Jumps, Traffic Temporarily Halted
Purple Line Disruption: Track Maintenance Alters Bengaluru Metro Schedule