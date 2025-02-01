Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: USAID Under State Control?

The Trump administration is considering restructuring the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), potentially placing it under State Department control. This proposal forms part of a wider review aligning foreign aid with the 'America First' policy. Risks include losing USAID's humanitarian flexibility and autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 05:04 IST
Trump's Bold Move: USAID Under State Control?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is exploring a substantial restructuring of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), potentially moving it under the aegis of the State Department. Sources confirmed that discussions at the National Security Council have focused on revising oversight to align foreign aid strictly with 'America First' policies.

This review aims to ensure U.S. foreign assistance aligns with President Trump's vision and optimizes taxpayer dollars. Yet, complexities arise as the legal authority for such overarching changes remains ambiguous. Observers indicated the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Trump adviser Elon Musk, is actively engaged in these deliberations.

Such a shift could disrupt USAID's long-standing humanitarian operations, independent of U.S. diplomatic relations. The apprehension surrounding USAID's autonomy points to broader fears over diminishing U.S. influence in developmental pursuits worldwide, accentuated by Trump's freeze on foreign aid, already impacting thousands globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025