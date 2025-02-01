Trump's Bold Move: USAID Under State Control?

The Trump administration is exploring a substantial restructuring of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), potentially moving it under the aegis of the State Department. Sources confirmed that discussions at the National Security Council have focused on revising oversight to align foreign aid strictly with 'America First' policies.

This review aims to ensure U.S. foreign assistance aligns with President Trump's vision and optimizes taxpayer dollars. Yet, complexities arise as the legal authority for such overarching changes remains ambiguous. Observers indicated the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Trump adviser Elon Musk, is actively engaged in these deliberations.

Such a shift could disrupt USAID's long-standing humanitarian operations, independent of U.S. diplomatic relations. The apprehension surrounding USAID's autonomy points to broader fears over diminishing U.S. influence in developmental pursuits worldwide, accentuated by Trump's freeze on foreign aid, already impacting thousands globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)