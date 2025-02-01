Hamas-Israel Ceasefire: Hostage Releases Amid Fragile Peace

This Saturday marks a significant development in the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as both sides prepare for another exchange of hostages and prisoners. The latest group to be freed includes Yarden Bibas, 35, Keith Siegel, 65, and Ofer Kalderon, 54, each taken during the October conflict.

The impending release comes amid ongoing concerns for the families left behind. With videos documenting their exile, figures like Bibas' wife, Shiri, and their children have become emblematic of the personal tragedies wrought by the conflict. Hamas claims they were killed in an airstrike, which Israel has yet to confirm.

While some hostages have returned, 80 remain, as Israel and Hamas prepare for a second phase of negotiation. The ceasefire, intended to extend indefinitely, hangs in balance as demands for further hostages and a complete Israeli pull-back from Gaza vie against calls for renewed military engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)