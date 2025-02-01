Farmer Leader Steps In: Cooling Tensions, Avoiding Caste Conflicts

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait intervened on Saturday to mediate the escalating conflict between former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and sitting legislator Umesh Kumar. Tikait met with both parties involved, urging them to prevent the dispute from becoming a caste conflict, which he warned could be detrimental to societal harmony. Both Champion and Kumar come from different communities—Gujjar and Brahmin, respectively—and Tikait emphasized their historical unity for India's integrity.

The farmer leader highlighted that the underlying dispute is electoral, not communal, and escalating it could breed social division nationwide. Tikait plans to involve responsible community figures in seeking resolution, insisting that any registered cases should be withdrawn if mutual agreement is reached. Following a court's decision to hold Champion in judicial custody, Tikait visited him at Haridwar District Jail, while also planning dialogue with Kumar to settle matters.

Tensions remain as a case was filed against the Khanpur MLA and his supporters for an unauthorized 'mahapanchayat' and alleged rioting. Clashes erupted between Kumar's supporters and police at the event, aimed at protesting the firing incident by Champion. This rivalry traces back to when Kumar defeated Champion's wife in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, further fueling the tension between the political opponents.

