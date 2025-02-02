Left Menu

Presidential Talks: Consolidating Gaza Ceasefire and Regional Stability

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the need to strengthen the Gaza ceasefire in a phone conversation. They also addressed regional peace efforts, economic ties, and the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Discussions did not include Trump's call for relocating Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 00:26 IST
Presidential Talks: Consolidating Gaza Ceasefire and Regional Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent phone call, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of consolidating the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The Egyptian presidency reported that both leaders recognized Egypt's crucial role in facilitating the release of hostages from Gaza.

While the discussion covered regional peace and humanitarian aid to Gaza, neither party mentioned Trump's previous proposal for transferring Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan—a suggestion Egypt's Sisi has called an "act of injustice." The proposal has been widely criticized as it could threaten regional stability.

Moreover, the two leaders discussed other pressing issues such as economic ties and the contentious Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project. President al-Sisi extended an invitation to Trump to visit Egypt, highlighting the need for continued dialogue on Middle East issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025