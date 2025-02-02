Presidential Talks: Consolidating Gaza Ceasefire and Regional Stability

In a recent phone call, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of consolidating the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The Egyptian presidency reported that both leaders recognized Egypt's crucial role in facilitating the release of hostages from Gaza.

While the discussion covered regional peace and humanitarian aid to Gaza, neither party mentioned Trump's previous proposal for transferring Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan—a suggestion Egypt's Sisi has called an "act of injustice." The proposal has been widely criticized as it could threaten regional stability.

Moreover, the two leaders discussed other pressing issues such as economic ties and the contentious Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project. President al-Sisi extended an invitation to Trump to visit Egypt, highlighting the need for continued dialogue on Middle East issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)