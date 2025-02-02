Kejriwal Accuses BJP of 'Hooliganism' Ahead of Delhi Elections

In a fiery address, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of deploying 'hooliganism' as the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections approach.

Kejriwal expressed confidence in AAP's 'decisive win', claiming BJP leaders, especially Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are 'baffled and desperate'.

He alleged threats and attacks against his party's volunteers, prompting the launch of a social media campaign using the hashtag 'AmitShahKiGoondagardi'.

