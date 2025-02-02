Kejriwal Accuses BJP of 'Hooliganism' Ahead of Delhi Elections
Arvind Kejriwal launched a strong attack on BJP, accusing it of hooliganism as Delhi elections draw near. He stated AAP is set for victory, leaving BJP desperate. Kejriwal announced a social media campaign against BJP's intimidation tactics, urging unity for a safe, democratic Delhi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 11:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of deploying 'hooliganism' as the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections approach.
Kejriwal expressed confidence in AAP's 'decisive win', claiming BJP leaders, especially Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are 'baffled and desperate'.
He alleged threats and attacks against his party's volunteers, prompting the launch of a social media campaign using the hashtag 'AmitShahKiGoondagardi'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
APCC Chief YS Sharmila Reddy Leads Massive Protest Against Amit Shah's Visit
Amit Shah Inaugurates Key Disaster Management Facilities in Vijayawada
Centre stands by Chandrababu Naidu like a rock for AP's development, says Union Minister Amit Shah.
Amit Shah's Andhra Pradesh Project Unveilings
Narendra Modi govt sanctioned projects worth over Rs 3 lakh crore for Andhra Pradesh in six months: Union Minister Amit Shah.