Kejriwal Accuses BJP of 'Hooliganism' Ahead of Delhi Elections

Arvind Kejriwal launched a strong attack on BJP, accusing it of hooliganism as Delhi elections draw near. He stated AAP is set for victory, leaving BJP desperate. Kejriwal announced a social media campaign against BJP's intimidation tactics, urging unity for a safe, democratic Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 11:50 IST
In a fiery address, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of deploying 'hooliganism' as the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections approach.

Kejriwal expressed confidence in AAP's 'decisive win', claiming BJP leaders, especially Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are 'baffled and desperate'.

He alleged threats and attacks against his party's volunteers, prompting the launch of a social media campaign using the hashtag 'AmitShahKiGoondagardi'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

