An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed skepticism towards a U.S. proposal for Ukraine to conduct elections once a ceasefire with Russia is achieved. This suggestion, if limited to only these actions, is deemed a "failed plan," according to Zelenskiy's communications adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn.

Top Ukraine official under former President Trump, Keith Kellogg, indicated the U.S. desires Ukraine to hold elections potentially by year-end, contingent on a truce with Russia. Lytvyn asserted that beneficial security guarantees are crucial beyond the ceasefire and elections to deter future aggression from Russia.

Ukraine maintains martial law due to Russia's 2022 invasion, which currently bans elections. Kyiv emphasizes the need for a more comprehensive approach involving international partners to construct a viable and enduring peace plan, spotlighting past support and strategies discussed by Trump to exert real pressure on Moscow.

