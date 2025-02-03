Delhi Elections Heat Up: AAP Confident Amidst BJP and Congress Jabs

In a confident stance, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann predicted a decisive victory for AAP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Mann's optimism stems from widespread support across districts like Krishna Nagar and Rohtas Nagar, where an overwhelming sentiment favors Arvind Kejriwal's leadership for a fourth term.

Mann didn't shy away from critiquing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasizing contrasting priorities among parties and expressing trust in the electorate's wisdom. Simultaneously, Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha stepped into the fray, backing AAP's Atishi in Kalkaji amidst escalating campaign tensions.

Atishi reiterated AAP's achievements over the past decade, crediting the party for uninterrupted power and improved public schooling, warning that BJP's governance could reverse these gains. As election day nears, the political landscape sees AAP, BJP, and Congress hurling allegations, with voting set for February 5 and results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)