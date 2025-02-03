Mediators of Power: The Trump-Putin Summit

Amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are emerging as potential venues for a high-stakes summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to insider information obtained by Reuters.

Both President Trump and President Putin have shown willingness to meet, with Trump aiming to expedite the resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Russian insiders confirm increased diplomatic activity in Saudi Arabia and UAE, hinting at behind-the-scenes preparations.

While the proposed venues enjoy strong U.S. affiliations, causing some resistance in Moscow, their neutrality in the Ukraine conflict makes them attractive candidates for a diplomatic dialogue. However, an official comment from involved parties remains elusive.

