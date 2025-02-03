Left Menu

Mediators of Power: The Trump-Putin Summit

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are potential venues for a summit between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin, according to Russian sources. While both nations maintain neutrality in the Ukraine conflict, their ties with the U.S. raise debate within Russia about hosting such a meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:47 IST
Mediators of Power: The Trump-Putin Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are emerging as potential venues for a high-stakes summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to insider information obtained by Reuters.

Both President Trump and President Putin have shown willingness to meet, with Trump aiming to expedite the resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Russian insiders confirm increased diplomatic activity in Saudi Arabia and UAE, hinting at behind-the-scenes preparations.

While the proposed venues enjoy strong U.S. affiliations, causing some resistance in Moscow, their neutrality in the Ukraine conflict makes them attractive candidates for a diplomatic dialogue. However, an official comment from involved parties remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025