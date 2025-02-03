Left Menu

Swati Maliwal Detained Amidst Protest Against Yamuna Pollution at Kejriwal's Residence

Delhi Police detained MP Swati Maliwal during a protest against the AAP government's failure to clean the Yamuna River. She criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, challenging him to experience the river's polluted state. Recent court decisions have highlighted the river's contamination, underscoring the public's dissatisfaction.

In a dramatic episode on Monday, Delhi Police detained Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal as she staged a protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party government of failing to address the Yamuna River's severe pollution, Maliwal, alongside a group of women from Purvanchal, criticized the administration's priorities.

Maliwal passionately denounced Kejriwal's leadership, claiming he prioritizes luxury over environmental concerns, as the river continues to suffer dire contamination. She directly challenged the AAP leader to take a bold step—by taking a dip in the polluted Yamuna—asserting that the societal cost of neglect could have spiritual repercussions, as emphasized by the displeased Purvanchal women.

Maliwal's movement coincides with the recent Delhi High Court decision not to relax the restrictions on Chhath Puja at the Yamuna banks due to health hazards. Amid the political friction and impending Delhi elections, concerns over substantial fund allocations for river cleaning remain unresolved, sparking further debate and public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

