Congress's Maken Slams Kejriwal for 'Anti-National' Activities
Congress leader Ajay Maken accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of promoting pro-Khalistan forces, labeling him 'anti-national.' Maken criticized past Congress support for AAP, asserting it halted Delhi's development and benefited BJP. The political rift between Congress and AAP deepens with Kejriwal's solo election ambitions.
In a scathing attack, Congress leader Ajay Maken labeled Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, as an 'anti-national' for allegedly promoting pro-Khalistan forces in Punjab. Maken expressed regret for Congress's previous support to AAP, which he claims halted Delhi's development and increased BJP's dominance.
Maken highlighted past accusations of AAP accepting funds from extremists before the Punjab assembly elections. He stated that Congress's outside support to AAP in 2013 led to the abrupt halt of developments initiated under Sheila Dikshit's leadership, adversely affecting the capital's infrastructure and education sectors.
The rift between AAP and Congress has intensified, with Kejriwal's announcements to contest independently in Haryana assembly elections. Maken refuted Kejriwal's claims of Congress collaborating with BJP to thwart AAP, emphasizing that it benefits the BJP when Congress's influence diminishes in Delhi.
