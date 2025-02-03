Left Menu

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

The Delhi government has announced a public holiday on February 5, coinciding with the assembly elections in the national capital. This holiday applies to all government and private offices citywide. The notification was issued by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. Voting is scheduled on February 5, with results on February 8.

The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on February 5 to coincide with the assembly elections in the national capital.

This holiday will impact government and private sector offices across the city. A notification was issued by the General Administration Department, with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena stating the decision.

Elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are set for February 5, and the votes will be counted on February 8.

