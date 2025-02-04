Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Moves: U.S. Cuts Ties with U.N. Agencies

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to withdraw from the U.N. Human Rights Council and halt funding to UNRWA, aligning with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's criticisms of these bodies. During Trump's first term, similar actions were taken. Both agencies face accusations of bias and terrorist activities.

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly set to terminate the nation's engagement with the United Nations Human Rights Council and suspend funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

This decision aligns with a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has consistently criticized UNRWA, claiming the organization incites anti-Israel sentiment and harbors staff involved in terrorist activities. Despite the bold stance, the United Nations and UNRWA have not yet commented on the development.

This continuation of Trump's previous policies echoes steps taken during his first term and follows his recent withdrawal from the World Health Organization and the Paris climate agreement. Tensions remain high between UNRWA and Israel, further exacerbated by recent accusations and ensuing legislative actions.

