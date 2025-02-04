Delhi CM Atishi Faces Legal Challenge Over Defamation Allegations

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, addressing a plea by a BJP leader contesting the dismissal of a defamation case against her. The case revolves around Atishi's allegations that the BJP attempted to poach AAP legislators.

The legal representative for complainant Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed the revisional court overstepped its jurisdiction by dismissing his defamation claim and nullifying the summons directed towards the AAP leader for trial.

Kapoor criticized the court for 'justifying' Atishi's actions by labeling her a whistleblower, seeking an order to halt such observations. Meanwhile, Atishi has contested the summons through a revision petition. The high court is set to further deliberate on the case in April.

