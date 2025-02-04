Akhilesh Yadav Demands Accountability in MahaKumbh Stampede Tragedy

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has intensified his criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government following the Mahakumbh stampede in Prayagraj, accusing officials of allowing the tragedy to unfold. Yadav demanded clarity from both the state and Central governments on the actual death toll from the January 29 incident.

During a media briefing, Yadav questioned the absence of safety measures, such as using Army premises to manage the massive crowd, and slammed the government for not disclosing the actual number of casualties. He alleged that attempts to release information were being stifled with threats of FIRs.

In the Lok Sabha, Yadav called for an all-party meeting to address the incident's aftermath and suggested the Army oversee disaster management tasks. He emphasized the need for punitive action against those responsible, criticizing government efforts to conceal the extent of the disaster during the Mauni Amavasya ritual.

(With inputs from agencies.)