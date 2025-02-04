Left Menu

Taliban Unity Faces Internal Challenges Amid Education Debates

Afghanistan's Taliban government asserts unity, dismissing concerns of internal conflict despite differing opinions on female education bans. While some leaders publicly oppose policies restricting girls' education, Taliban officials affirm that discussions do not equate to division, maintaining that they remain united under one decision-making process.

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has publicly dismissed concerns about potential rifts within its leadership structure, affirming its continued unity. A spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated that external efforts to sow discord among the movement's leaders would not succeed.

These assertions come amid reports of internal disagreements, particularly concerning policies that have blocked formal education for girls. While some Taliban leaders have voiced opposition to such restrictions, alleging they conflict with Islamic Sharia law, the leadership maintains these differences do not signify division.

Diplomatic sources have noted longstanding debates within the Islamist regime over women's education. Despite this, the Taliban claims to be formulating a plan regarding the education of female students, although a timeline has not been established. The international community continues to monitor these developments closely.

