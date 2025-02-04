Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Predicts BJP's Historic Win in Delhi Polls

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami forecasts a decisive victory for BJP in the Delhi Assembly polls. He criticizes AAP's governance, highlighting unmet promises and corruption. Dhami emphasizes BJP's double-engine advantage for Delhi's progress and pledges better services for residents, addressing pollution and infrastructure concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:00 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed confidence in his party's prospects in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure a historic victory. He made these remarks on Tuesday, criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for what he described as a decade of hollow promises and lack of progress in crucial areas such as pollution control and corruption.

Dhami stressed that the supposed change promised by the AAP government has not materialized, citing continued pollution of the Yamuna River and the general state of neglect across the capital. He also accused AAP officials, including ministers and the Chief Minister, of entanglement in corruption cases, many of which remain under judiciary scrutiny. The BJP leader advocates for a 'double-engine' government to usher in a new era in Delhi.

Campaigning in Sangam Vihar alongside Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Dhami criticized the AAP over allegations of financial misconduct and infrastructure failures while promoting initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, promising its benefits for Delhi residents. Additionally, he heralded the establishment of Atal canteens for affordable food, projecting an inclusive development agenda for women, the poor, and schoolchildren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

