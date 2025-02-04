Reality Check in Kashmir: Government Claims Under Scrutiny
Tariq Hameed Karra, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, criticizes the Indian government's claims of normalcy in Kashmir, highlighting ongoing terror incidents. He calls for transparency and urges the government to address the actual situation. Karra credits efforts in keeping the BJP out of power in the region.
Tariq Hameed Karra, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, has openly challenged the Indian government's assertions of normalcy in the region. Speaking to reporters, Karra pointed out the ongoing terror incidents as evidence contradicting the government's claims.
Karra emphasized that these incidents are not confined to Kashmir alone but have also been occurring in Jammu, thereby undermining the narrative of a stable security scenario promoted by the authorities. He urged the government to abandon what he termed an 'incorrect narrative' and instead provide a genuine assessment of the situation to the nation.
When discussing the state's political landscape, Karra noted that the Congress had achieved its goal of keeping the BJP from gaining power in Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting a strategic victory for his party.
