Modi Criticizes Opposition for 'Photo Op Politics' on Poverty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a pointed critique of opposition leaders in Parliament on Tuesday, particularly targeting Rahul Gandhi. Modi accused them of focusing more on photo opportunities in impoverished settings while finding substantive discussions on poverty unengaging.

Highlighting his administration's achievements, Modi emphasized the government's dedication to providing housing and water to every household. He claimed that such tangible development initiatives stand in stark contrast to the opposition's alleged superficial engagements.

Responding to the President's address, Modi took a jab at Gandhi's reaction, referencing the latter's conversation with Sonia Gandhi in which the Presidential speech was labeled 'boring'. Modi expressed gratitude for the chance to address the President's Address in Lok Sabha numerous times, underscoring the significant progress made in alleviating poverty and enriching millions of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)