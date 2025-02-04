Pawan Khera Criticizes AAP, Questions Kejriwal's Role in INDIA Bloc
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera criticizes Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting Congress wouldn't choose him for the INDIA alliance. Khera discusses AAP’s strategy in upcoming elections and criticizes their ideological standpoint. He emphasizes the necessity of defeating BJP and expresses confidence in Delhi's decisive voting.
Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying Congress wouldn't have included him in the INDIA bloc if it were their decision. He claimed Kejriwal excluded himself from the alliance, suggesting his megalomania was incurable.
Khera commented on AAP's intention to contest all seats in Haryana and Delhi, criticizing Kejriwal's leadership style. He emphasized the importance of defeating BJP, whom he called the real enemies for diverting Congress votes, advocating for both short-term and long-term political strategies.
On potential alliances, Khera doubted a hung assembly outcome in Delhi, given past decisive voting patterns. Differentiating between alliances with Shiv Sena and AAP, he accused Kejriwal of lacking ideological consistency and treating governance as a business transaction.
