Left Menu

Pawan Khera Criticizes AAP, Questions Kejriwal's Role in INDIA Bloc

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera criticizes Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting Congress wouldn't choose him for the INDIA alliance. Khera discusses AAP’s strategy in upcoming elections and criticizes their ideological standpoint. He emphasizes the necessity of defeating BJP and expresses confidence in Delhi's decisive voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:53 IST
Pawan Khera Criticizes AAP, Questions Kejriwal's Role in INDIA Bloc
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying Congress wouldn't have included him in the INDIA bloc if it were their decision. He claimed Kejriwal excluded himself from the alliance, suggesting his megalomania was incurable.

Khera commented on AAP's intention to contest all seats in Haryana and Delhi, criticizing Kejriwal's leadership style. He emphasized the importance of defeating BJP, whom he called the real enemies for diverting Congress votes, advocating for both short-term and long-term political strategies.

On potential alliances, Khera doubted a hung assembly outcome in Delhi, given past decisive voting patterns. Differentiating between alliances with Shiv Sena and AAP, he accused Kejriwal of lacking ideological consistency and treating governance as a business transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025