Left Menu

Mexico Shrugs Off Ecuador's Tariff Plan

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum downplayed Ecuador's tariff proposal of 27% on Mexican goods, citing Ecuador's insignificant share in Mexico's exports. The tariffs aim to promote Ecuador's local businesses. Past diplomatic tensions include a raid on the Mexican embassy by Ecuador's president last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:43 IST
Mexico Shrugs Off Ecuador's Tariff Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to Ecuador's recent tariff announcement, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has downplayed the potential impact, citing the minimal export share with Ecuador. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa introduced a 27% tariff on Mexican products to support local businesses.

Speaking to reporters, Sheinbaum estimated that Mexican exports to Ecuador account for a mere 0.4% of the country's total foreign shipments. She further highlighted the superiority of Sinaloan shrimp over Ecuadorian varieties to dismiss potential economic fallout.

Relations between the two countries have been strained since a diplomatic incident last year when Noboa ordered a raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito to apprehend a former Ecuadorean vice president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025