Mexico Shrugs Off Ecuador's Tariff Plan
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum downplayed Ecuador's tariff proposal of 27% on Mexican goods, citing Ecuador's insignificant share in Mexico's exports. The tariffs aim to promote Ecuador's local businesses. Past diplomatic tensions include a raid on the Mexican embassy by Ecuador's president last year.
In response to Ecuador's recent tariff announcement, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has downplayed the potential impact, citing the minimal export share with Ecuador. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa introduced a 27% tariff on Mexican products to support local businesses.
Speaking to reporters, Sheinbaum estimated that Mexican exports to Ecuador account for a mere 0.4% of the country's total foreign shipments. She further highlighted the superiority of Sinaloan shrimp over Ecuadorian varieties to dismiss potential economic fallout.
Relations between the two countries have been strained since a diplomatic incident last year when Noboa ordered a raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito to apprehend a former Ecuadorean vice president.
(With inputs from agencies.)
